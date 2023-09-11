Argentina's domestic soybean sales soar after federal currency boost

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Soybean sales in Argentina totaled almost one million metric tons in the last seven days, the Buenos Aires grains exchange (BdeC) said on Monday, as farmers take advantage of a federal price-boosting initiative.

The figure is well above the nearly 240,000 tons of soybeans sold over the last week of August across the South American country, which is one of the world's largest exporters of processed soy oil and meal.

The high figure follows last week's federal government decision to open a loophole in its capital control to allow grains exporters to freely use a quarter of their foreign currency income to buy soybeans.

The move, which comes after a historic drought halved harvests last season, aims to encourage more exports to bring in much needed dollars to the South American nation.

"Since the export increase program was announced, negotiated soybean quantities have reached 951,211 tons," the exchange said in a report.

Domestic soybean prices have risen by more than 25,000 pesos ($71) to reach more than 155,000 pesos ($443) per ton since the program's launch, according to the exchange.

Argentina's 2022/23 soybean harvest was down 53% from the previous year at just 20 million tons, according to the Rosario Stock Exchange (BCR), due to the impacts from the drought.

Last week, the BCR estimated some 7 million tons of the 2022/23 harvest have yet to be sold.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Sandra Maler)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

