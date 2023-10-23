Argentina's dollar bonds drop after vote as uncertainty drags

By Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's sovereign dollar-denominated bonds fell as much as 4 cents on the dollar on Monday, after Economy Minister Sergio Massa emerged as the surprise frontrunner in the general election.

The country's 2041 overseas note 040114HV5=1M suffered the sharpest decline and was being bid at 24 cents on the dollar, while notes maturing between 2029 and 2038 fell between 0.5 and 1.6 cents on the dollar, according to MarketAxess data.

U.S. listed shares of Banco BBVA Argentina BBAR.BA were down 4.3% pre-market following the election result.

The ruling Peronist coalition smashed expectations to lead the country's general election on Sunday, setting the stage for a polarized run-off vote on Nov. 19 between Massa and far-right libertarian radical Javier Milei.

"Massa and Milei both herald greater uncertainty," said Graham Stock, London-based senior EM sovereign strategist at RBC BlueBay Asset Management.

"In Massa's case, the key question is which strand of the broad Peronist coalition would dominate in his government. In Milei's case, the key question is how much of his radical economic and social agenda would he be able to implement," Stock added.

