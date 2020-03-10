Argentina's decree paves way for $68.8 bln debt revamp

Adds Citibank quote, background on debt law

BUENOS AIRES, March 10 (Reuters) - Argentina will try to revamp as much as $68.8 billion in foreign law bonds as it restructures its debt, the government said in a decree early on Tuesday, paving the way for a deal with creditors it hopes to strike this month.

The decree includes 35 U.S., European and Japanese bonds.

On Feb. 5, the Senate unanimously passed a debt bill that granted power to the government of President Alberto Fernandez to handle the massive debt restructuring of bonds issued in foreign currency. The decree comes as Argentina battles to strike a restructuring agreement with bondholders by the end of March to avoid a damaging sovereign default.

Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, fell into economic crisis in 2018 and was forced to turn to the International Monetary Fund for a $57 billion credit facility. The crisis worsened last year with recession and a tumbling peso.

The country's Peronist government under Fernandez, which came to power late last year, has said it cannot pay back what it owes without being given more time to revive stalled economic growth.

"We anticipate difficult negotiations ahead," Citi said a note to clients on Tuesday.

The IMF has backed the government view that debt levels are unsustainable and called on private creditors to make a "meaningful contribution" to help resolve the crisis, indicating potential large haircuts on holdings.

Argentine officials met with bondholders including Pimco, Gramercy Funds Management and BlackRock Inc BLK.N earlier this month. "Constructive" negotiations with the IMF continue.

