Argentina's corn planting area seen shrinking on lower profitability

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn planting area for the upcoming 2022/2023 harvest is expected to shrink 2.6% from the previous cycle, due to falling profitability of the crop and low soil moisture, a top grains exchange reported on Wednesday.

Some 7.5 million hectares of the country are now expected to be planted with the world's most-produced grain, according to the pre-season report from the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange.

Argentina is the second-largest corn exporter and its farmers are currently finishing harvesting the last fields planted during the 2021/2022 cycle, which is expected to produce around 49 million tonnes of the crop.

The exchange reported that the decrease in area is due to low moisture levels "at the beginning of the early sowing window for grains, (and) an unfavorable input/output ratio in relation to past seasons."

In recent weeks, rains have returned in many areas after previous months were marked by a lack of rainfall in key parts of Argentina's main corn-planting areas, forcing a reduction in the original sowing estimate for the 2022/2023 cycle.

The exchange also noted significant cost increases "which decrease returns in an environment of high uncertainty and increases direct competition from crops with lower investment requirements."

Unlike corn, the soybean crop requires less investment. But the two grains crops' seasons largely overlap, causing them to frequently compete for the same planting area.

Last week, the Rosario Grains Exchange said it expects the corn planting area for the 2022/23 season to be 8 million hectares, a 400,000-hectare drop from the previous season. Meanwhile, the same exchange estimated that the soybean planting area would likely grow 700,000 hectares year-on-year in the 2022/2023 season to reach 16.8 million hectares.

