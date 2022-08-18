Argentina's corn crop seen at 52 mln tonnes, says grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday.

