Argentina's corn crop seen at 52 mln tonnes - grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's corn harvest for the current 2021/2022 season is estimated to reach 52 million tonnes, according to data released by the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange on Thursday, up from the 49 million tonnes forecast a week ago.

Dry weather last week favored the harvest.

The exchange on Wednesday raised its calculation of the area planted with corn for the 2021/2022 season to 7.7 million hectares, from 7.3 million previously.

Argentina is a major global exporter of grains, including wheat and corn.

"The drop in grain moisture boosted the harvest in provinces like Chaco and Salta," the exchange said, adding that 97.9% of the "suitable area" in the country had already been harvested.

For the 2022/23 corn cycle, whose planting will begin in the coming weeks, the exchange on Wednesday forecast an area of 7.5 million hectares would be planted. That is smaller than the current season, due to a drop in the profitability of the crop and low soil moisture.

