Argentina's central bank to hold benchmark rate steady -source

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 75% at its next board meeting later this week, a source inside the bank said on Wednesday.

The source told Reuters that "the latest polls indicate that the rate will stay at 75% tomorrow," referring to Thursday's scheduled session, adding that the key lending rate will be reviewed in February, "where it is very likely that the interest rate will be lowered, if inflation continues to fall."

The same source said at the end of last month that the country's monetary authority would consider a possible rate reduction in early 2023, in line with an expected drop in consumer prices.

The central bank aggressively increased the key rate between January and October to 75% from 38%, after inflation in Latin America's third largest economy steadily jumped to reach one of the most disruptive levels of creeping prices in the world.

A central bank spokesman confirmed he did not have discussions of an imminent rate cut on his "radar," later corroborated by another official source.

Analysts are also expecting the rate to remain unchanged at Thursday's meeting, which coincides with the publication of inflation data for December.

"We believe that the central bank will keep the rate at its current level throughout January," said Mauro Mazza of Bull Market Brokers.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast monthly December inflation at 5.2%, while a central bank poll forecast the consumer price index (CPI) for 2022 at 95.5%.

In a recent interview published by the newspaper Perfil, Economy Minister Sergio Massa asserted that December's inflation data would not exceed 5%, adding that his objective is for the monthly rise in consumer prices to "start with a 3" by April.

CPI data for December and full 2022 is scheduled to be released on Thursday at 1900 GMT.

