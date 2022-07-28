Argentina's central bank raises reference interest rate by 800 basis points to 60%

Adds context

BUENOS AIRES, July 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 800 basis points to 60%, the country's monetary institution said on Thursday, marking its seventh hike this year.

The benchmark Leliq interest rate for the 28-day term was set at 60% from 52%, as analysts expect inflation could exceed 80% this year.

A positive real rate is one of the points agreed between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the agreement they closed in March to restructure a $44 billion debt.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Valentine Hilaire and Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christian Plumb and Brendan O'Boyle)

