Argentina's central bank raises reference interest rate by 800 basis points to 60%

Walter Bianchi Reuters
BUENOS AIRES, July 28 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 800 basis points to 60%, the country's monetary institution said on Thursday, marking its seventh hike this year.

The benchmark Leliq interest rate for the 28-day term was set at 60% from 52%, as analysts expect inflation could exceed 80% this year.

A positive real rate is one of the points agreed between Argentina and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the agreement they closed in March to restructure a $44 billion debt.

