Argentina's central bank hikes interest rate to 49%, traders say

Jorge Otaola Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/RICARDO MORAES

Argentina's central bank on Thursday hiked the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 49% as it tries to rein in surging inflation, traders familiar with the decision said.

They noted that the central bank's move came after the government published inflation data earlier in the day, showing inflation in the 12 months through April running at a 58% pace.

The 6% increase in consumer prices in April from the previous month was above analysts' forecasts for a 5.9% gain.

The rate hike decision is expected to be officially announced by the central bank later on Thursday, traders said.

