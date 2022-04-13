US Markets

Argentina's central bank hikes benchmark rate to 47% as inflation bites

Jorge Otaola Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 47% on Wednesday, its fourth hike this year as it tries to slow a surge in prices which has pushed inflation to a two-decade high.

BUENOS AIRES, April 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points to 47% on Wednesday, its fourth hike this year as it tries to slow a surge in prices which has pushed inflation to a two-decade high.

The bank had raised the benchmark 28-day Leliq rate to 40% in January, then to 42.5% in February and 44.5% in March.

In a statement, the bank said the acceleration of inflation in March was a result of "an international shock that especially affected the prices of food and energy, caused by the war in Ukraine."

The central bank said that it expected inflation to start to decelerate gradually from April and May.

Earlier Wednesday, the state statistics agency said Argentina's monthly inflation rate had soared to 6.7% in March, far above forecasts and hitting an annual rate of 55.1%.

