Argentina's central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 44.5%

Contributors
Jorge Otaola Reuters
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Published

March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 44.5%, from 42.5% previously, the monetary authority said on Tuesday, amid a series of hikes aimed at bringing down stubborn inflation.

