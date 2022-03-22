Argentina's central bank hikes benchmark interest rate to 44.5%

March 22 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank raised the country's benchmark interest rate by 200 basis points to 44.5%, from 42.5% previously, the monetary authority said on Tuesday, amid a series of hikes aimed at bringing down stubborn inflation.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola and Walter Bianchi; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Sandra Maler)

