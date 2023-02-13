Argentina's Cabinet chief resigns to lead campaign ahead of key elections

Updates with additional information, context

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Cabinet chief Juan Manzur will step down to lead the campaign of a gubernatorial candidate in the province of Tucuman, the administration of President Alberto Fernandez in a statement Monday.

Fernandez will swear in Agustin Rossi, Fernandez's former defense minister who now heads the country's intelligence agency, as Cabinet chief on Wednesday, the presidency said.

Manzur, who is also the governor of the Tucuman province, will join the gubernatorial campaign of his vice governor Osvaldo Jaldo in what are expected to be key elections for the ruling center-left Peronist coalition.

Fernandez is expected to seek reelection in October at a time of economic turbulence, with consumer prices expected to almost double this year.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and Caitlin Webber)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.