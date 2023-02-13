World Markets

Argentina's Cabinet chief resigns to lead campaign ahead of key elections

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

February 13, 2023 — 10:16 am EST

Written by Kylie Madry for Reuters ->

Updates with additional information, context

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Argentina's Cabinet chief Juan Manzur will step down to lead the campaign of a gubernatorial candidate in the province of Tucuman, the administration of President Alberto Fernandez in a statement Monday.

Fernandez will swear in Agustin Rossi, Fernandez's former defense minister who now heads the country's intelligence agency, as Cabinet chief on Wednesday, the presidency said.

Manzur, who is also the governor of the Tucuman province, will join the gubernatorial campaign of his vice governor Osvaldo Jaldo in what are expected to be key elections for the ruling center-left Peronist coalition.

Fernandez is expected to seek reelection in October at a time of economic turbulence, with consumer prices expected to almost double this year.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Sarah Morland and Caitlin Webber)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;caitlin.webber@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.