Argentina's Bullrich signals support for Milei in runoff

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Defeated Argentine presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich signaled on Wednesday she will support far-right libertarian Javier Milei in next month's polarized runoff against Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

"The urgency of the moment forces us not to be neutral," conservative Bullrich told a press conference. "Argentina cannot start a new Kirchnerist cycle headed by Sergio Massa".

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin)

