News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina's Bullrich signals support for Milei in runoff

Credit: REUTERS/CRISTINA SILLE

October 25, 2023 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Nicolas Misculin for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Defeated Argentine presidential candidate Patricia Bullrich signaled on Wednesday she will support far-right libertarian Javier Milei in next month's polarized runoff against Peronist Economy Minister Sergio Massa.

"The urgency of the moment forces us not to be neutral," conservative Bullrich told a press conference. "Argentina cannot start a new Kirchnerist cycle headed by Sergio Massa".

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.