Argentina's Buenos Aires sweetens deal on 2021 bond with $75 mln offer

(Adds details of amended offer, context) By Adam Jourdan BUENOS AIRES, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province has offered to make an earlier $75 million capital payment on a 2021 bond to encourage holders of the debt to accept its proposal to delay a larger repayment that was due on Jan. 26 and avoid the risk of a default. The province said on Monday that it would pay 30% of the total $250 million capital amount it is trying to delay within a grace period that expires this week. It also pushed the consent deadline back until Tuesday. The province, which is struggling to service its debts amid Argentina's wider economic malaise, had previously asked holders of the bond to push back the capital repayment until May 1, but has so far struggled to win bondholder support. The province, Argentina's most populous, said that it had sweetened the deal - for a second time - after a large number of bondholders had withheld consent, though they had shown "goodwill and understanding" of the situation. The province will also make an earlier announced interest payment on the deferred capital, which it said was around $5 million and would be made within five working days of the amendment becoming effective. It pushed back the deadline for bondholders to agree to the proposal until 10 a.m. Central European Time (0900 GMT) on Feb. 4. The deadline had been pushed back previously until today. "The province reaffirms its commitment to address the debt problem, in order to recover sustainability in a quick and orderly manner," provincial finance minister Pablo López said in the statement, adding its resources were "scarce". "We must push forward in solving the most urgent issues and turn all our efforts to reactivating the provincial economy. " (Reporting by Adam Jourdan, editing by Larry King) ((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: ARGENTINA DEBT/ (UPDATE 1)

