US Markets

Argentina's Buenos Aires province pushes debt swap deadline again

Contributor
Walter Bianchi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's Buenos Aires province said on Monday it extended the invitation period to swap its foreign law debt until June 18 amid lengthy negotiations with its bondholders.

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province said on Monday it extended the invitation period to swap its foreign law debt until June 18 amid lengthy negotiations with its bondholders.

The province of Buenos Aires seeks to revamp some $7 billion in bonds amid a prolonged recession with high inflation, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The province, led by Governor Axel Kicillof who clashed with creditors when he was Argentina's Economy Minister from 2013 to 2015, has repeatedly pushed the deadline for the debt revamp. Buenos Aires is Argentina's most populous province and the main engine of the country's economy.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular