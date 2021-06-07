Argentina's Buenos Aires province pushes debt swap deadline again

BUENOS AIRES, June 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires province said on Monday it extended the invitation period to swap its foreign law debt until June 18 amid lengthy negotiations with its bondholders.

The province of Buenos Aires seeks to revamp some $7 billion in bonds amid a prolonged recession with high inflation, which was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The province, led by Governor Axel Kicillof who clashed with creditors when he was Argentina's Economy Minister from 2013 to 2015, has repeatedly pushed the deadline for the debt revamp. Buenos Aires is Argentina's most populous province and the main engine of the country's economy.

