Argentina's Buenos Aires province extends bond revamp deadline to June 5

BUENOS AIRES, May 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires Province extended the deadline for bond restructuring talks until June 5, according to a statement issued by the provincial government on Monday, altering its previous deadline that had been set for Tuesday.

Ratings agency S&P Global on Friday cut Buenos Aires's credit rating to "SD" from "CC" after the Argentine province missed the deadline for about a $110 million bond payment.

The payments on dollar and euro bonds had been due on May 14 after a grace period was triggered at the start of the month when the initial payment date was missed.

The province needs approval by holders of more than 75% of the debt to move forward with its restructuring proposal. The provincial debt crunch hits as the country's central government also wrangles with its creditors to hammer out a restructuring deal on about $65 billion in sovereign bonds.

A top Argentine creditor group said on Saturday it had been invited to sign a non-disclosure deal by the central government, signaling that talks could be moving to the next phase after the country defaulted on its sovereign paper a day earlier.

(Reporting by Nicolas Misculin and Hugh Bronstein, Editing by Franklin Paul and Grant McCool)

