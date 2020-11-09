Argentina's Buenos Aires extends $7 bln debt deal deadline amid legal threat

Adds details, comments

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Argentina's major Buenos Aires province has extended an already-delayed deadline to Dec. 4 for bondholders to agree a deal to restructure some $7 billion in foreign debt, the local government said in a statement on Monday.

The extension comes after a group of bondholders for the province said earlier in November that it had retained legal counsel due to the "lack of constructive engagement" by the government in negotiations.

The province has extended the deadline for talks several times, despite the national government's recent successful revamp of almost $110 billion in foreign currency bonds. Bondholders rejected an earlier debt offer by the province.

The local government said it was asking creditors that had not yet accepted its proposal to "resume talks in good faith" in a bid to reach an agreement and hoped it could "reach a consensus in the coming weeks" regarding changes to its offer.

"At this new stage, it is appropriate to reiterate the will of the province to amend the formal offer already made, always ensuring that the resulting debt is sustainable in the medium and long term," the government said.

It added that the province was committed to responsibly managing its debt burden and that its payment capacity would need to take into account the tough wider economic context and the availability of foreign currency.

Argentina has been mired in an economic crisis since 2018 and is heading for its third consecutive year of recession, with an expected contraction close to 12% this year, as well as a currency crisis that has led to tough capital controls.

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio and Jorge Otaola; Writing by Adam Jourdan' Editing by Bernadette Baum)

