US Markets

Argentina's black market peso weakens 4.56% to all-time low -traders

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's black market peso weakened 4.56% on Monday to an all-time low of 76.75 to the U.S. dollar, traders said, as the market digested new government data showing economic activity contracted 0.9% in October versus the same month last year.

Adds political, economic background

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Argentina's black market peso weakened 4.56% on Monday to an all-time low of 76.75 to the U.S. dollar, traders said, as the market digested new government data showing economic activity contracted 0.9% in October versus the same month last year.

The official peso, supported by capital controls meant to halt a run on the currency, slipped only 0.29% on Monday to 59.99 to the greenback. The peso plummeted more than 83% over the last four years under previous President Mauricio Macri, a free-markets advocate who left office on Dec. 10.

He was succeeded by center-left Peronist Alberto Fernandez, who says he will increase government's role in Latin America's No. 3 economy in an effort to spark growth and reduce poverty.

Fernandez was sworn in as president two weeks ago facing a stagnant economy, inflation raging at over 50% and restructuring negotiations about to kick off with bondholders and the International Monetary Fund over about $100 billion in debt that the government has said it cannot repay in full.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Walter BianchiEditing by Leslie Adler and Cynthia Osterman)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular