Argentina's black market peso falls almost 8% -traders

Walter Bianchi Reuters
Argentina's black market peso fell 7.93% to 72.50 per U.S. dollar on Monday, in anticipation of new currency control measures, traders said.

Argentina's new cabinet chief Santiago Cafiero said in an interview published on Saturday that a bill would be sent to Congress that hikes tax on goods and services purchased in U.S. dollars.

The move would aim to stabilize the peso, which has lost more than 80% of its value over the past four years, helping to drive inflation to more than 50%.

