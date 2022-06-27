Argentina's Bioceres says its GMO wheat gets key OK from U.S. FDA

BUENOS AIRES, June 27 (Reuters) - Argentina's Bioceres BIOX.O said on Monday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had positively concluded a review of its genetically modified (GMO) drought resistant HB4 wheat, which it called a "key step" to commercializing it in the country.

The HB4 wheat still needs approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

"The FDA has concluded that it has no further questions regarding the safety of HB4 wheat, and that it does not raise issues that would require premarket review or approval by FDA," Bioceres said in a statement.

"The conclusion of this voluntary consultation program is a key step towards commercial enablement in the United States."

The FDA, Environmental Protection Agency and USDA regulate most GMOs in the United States. The FDA evaluates the safety of food from new GMOs before they enter the market, while the USDA makes sure GMO plants are not harmful to other plants.

The FDA and USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, Caroline Stauffer; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

