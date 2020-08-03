Argentina's biggest province extends debt deadline, all eyes on sovereign

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Argentina's largest province, Buenos Aires, extended the deadline on its debt renegotiation with creditors to the middle of August on Monday, as the national government debates whether to extend a similar cut-off on its far larger $65 billion bond revamp.

The province, the country's most populous, said in a statement that it would push the deadline until Aug. 14 after a previous date of July 31 passed without a deal to restructure around $7 billion in foreign debt.

Argentina's central government is weighing a decision to extend its own debt negotiations, which have hit an impasse ahead of an Aug. 4 deadline after creditors rejected the country's "final" offer and rallied behind a counterproposal.

Reuters reported last week, citing a source close to the talks, that the national government was discussing a delay until mid-to-late August. L2N2F01TT

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez and Economy Minister Martin Guzman have been adamant that the amended offer made in early July, following months of talks, is the maximum effort the recession-hit country can make.

"We can't offer creditors more," Guzman told local outlet Pagina12 on Sunday.

"If there's no deal we will advance with the IMF on a new program and come back to talk with the private sector in six or eight months, but with a deeper restructuring proposal."

Argentina, a major grains producer that has been in default since May, struck a $57 billion deal with the International Monetary Fund in 2018.

Guzman has said Argentina is assessing all options ahead of the Tuesday deadline, though the government has hinted at a delay.

