Argentina's BA grains exchange hikes soy, corn harvest forecasts

January 25, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's Buenos Aires grains exchange on Thursday lifted its production forecasts for 2023/24 soy and corn to 52.5 million metric tons and 56.5 million tons respectively as the country heads for a bumper crop helped by improved rains this season.

The wheat harvest it added had ended with 15.1 million tons of the crop, in line with its forecasts and landing 25% higher than last year's drought-hit cycle.

