Argentina's agro exports totaled $1.2 bln in October - export chamber

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Argentine exports of grain, oilseeds and their derivatives totaled $1.2 billion in October, Argentina's CIARA-CEC grains exporters and crushers chamber said on Thursday.

Settlements for the tenth month of the year showed a drop of 85% compared to September, when the government established a higher-than-official exchange rate for soybean transactions to boost sales of the oilseed, and a 49% decline compared to the same month last year.

Lower sales in October are the result of the special incentive in place in September that allowed the central bank to increase its reserves by about $5 billion, according to the Argentine Chamber of the Crushing Industry (CIARA) and the Grains Exporters Center (CEC).

On Monday the government re-established a special exchange rate, which will last for the rest of the year, for sales of soybeans of 230 pesos to the dollar, which is 40% higher than the official exchange rate.

Total exports year-to-date have reached over $35 billion.

"This is the best year since records began," the chamber said in the report.

The sector's foreign exchange settlement is mainly related to the purchase of grains that will later be exported, either in raw form or as oil or meal.

"Most of the foreign exchange earnings in this sector take place well in advance of the export, around 30 days in the case of grain exports and up to 90 days in the case of the export of oils and protein meals," CIARA-CEC said.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

