Argentina's 22/23 wheat harvest estimated at 20.5 mln tonnes -grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is seen at 20.5 million tonnes, down from the 22.4 million harvested the previous cycle, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat, and its wheat supply has become more important in recent months following Russia's war in Ukraine, the two main global suppliers of the grain.

According to BdeC, the area planted with wheat in 2022/23 is expected to fall by 1.5% year-on-year to 6.6 million hectares, due to an increase in the area of other crops that will register higher profit margins in the new season, such as soybeans and sunflowers.

Also due to the high cost of inputs there may be a drop in the use of technology, said Esteban Copati, head agronomist at BdeC, at a presentation at congress on Thursday.

"Consequently what we are projecting are yields below the trends of recent years," Copati said.

On Wednesday, the Rosario Grains Exchange (BCR) also gave its first estimate for the production of the new wheat season, although it was lower, at 19 million tonnes.

Argentine farmers have already started planting the first hectares of wheat for the new season, Copati said, adding that the BdeC estimates a 2022/23 barley crop of 5.4 million tonnes, up from the 5.2 million harvested in the previous season.

