Argentina's 22/23 wheat harvest estimated at 20.5 mln tonnes -grains exchange

Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is seen at 20.5 million tonnes, down from the 22.4 million harvested the previous cycle, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat, and its wheat supply has become more important in recent months following Russia's war in Ukraine, the two main global suppliers of the grain.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

