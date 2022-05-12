Argentina's 22/23 wheat harvest estimated at 20.5 mln tonnes -grains exchange

BUENOS AIRES, May 12 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat harvest for the 2022/23 season is seen at 20.5 million tonnes, down from the 22.4 million harvested the previous cycle, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat, and its wheat supply has become more important in recent months following Russia's war in Ukraine, the two main global suppliers of the grain.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath)

