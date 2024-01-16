Argentina's 2023/24 corn harvest likely to top record 60 mln T, grains exchange analyst

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2023/24 corn harvest has a "very good chance" of exceeding 60 million metric tons, a record high, a senior analyst at the Rosario grains exchange told Reuters, signaling further potential upgrades to the production forecast.

Argentina, the world's no. 3 corn exporter, is seeing the crop being boosted by strong rainfall due to the El Niño climate phenomenon after the previous harvest was hammered by drought. The Rosario exchange's current forecast is 59 million tons.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Adam Jourdan)

