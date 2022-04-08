Argentina's 2022 inflation estimate seen at 59.2% - central bank poll

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, April 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2022 inflation is expected to reach 59.2%, analysts consulted by the country's central bank said on Friday, largely due to the impact that the war in Ukraine is having on prices.

The projection is 4.2 percentage points higher than the previous poll published one month ago.

The survey, which consulted 41 participants between March 29 and 31, also estimated March's inflation at 5.5% and a growth of 3.2% for the year.

The economists surveyed expect the average nominal exchange rate in Argentina to be 154 pesos per dollar by December and expect it to reach 222 pesos per dollar by the end of 2023.

