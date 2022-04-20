Argentina's 2022/23 wheat planting area seen at 6.5 mln hectares -grain exchange

Adds details, quotes

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from a revised 6.7 million hectares in the previous season, the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange said on Wednesday.

High fertilizer prices, rising input costs, a relative improvement in barley margins and domestic policies affecting wheat planting are some of the reasons for the smaller area, as well as uncertainties regarding possible changes in such policies in the future, according to the exchange.

It said doubts coming from local markets are adding to those related to the weather and international markets, creating a series of uncertainties for Argentine farmers, who are about to start sowing their wheat crop.

"Signals from the public sector on agricultural and trade policies will be crucial for farmers to invest in such a challenging context," the exchange said.

"There are concerns that the rules under which the game will be played could be changed," it added.

In the 2021/22 cycle, Argentina's wheat production was 21.8 million tonnes. The South American country is one of the world's largest wheat exporters.

Argentina's government in March created a stabilization fund aimed at controlling wheat prices amid rising inflation.

(Reporting by Nicolás Misculin; Writing by Kylie Madry, Peter Frontini and Gabriel Araujo)

