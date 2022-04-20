Argentina's 2022/23 wheat planting area seen at 6.5 mln hectares -grain exchange

BUENOS AIRES, April 20 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat planting area for the 2022/23 season is expected to be around 6.5 million hectares, down from 6.6 million hectares in the previous season, the Buenos Aires Cereal Exchange said on Wednesday.

High fertilizer prices, rising input costs, a relative improvement in barley margins and domestic policies affecting wheat planting are some of the reasons for the smaller area, as well as uncertainties regarding possible changes in such policies in the future, according to the exchange.

In the 2021/22 cycle, Argentina's wheat production was 21.8 million tonnes. The South American country is one of the world's largest wheat exporters.

(Reporting by Nicolás Misculin; Writing by Kylie Madry and Peter Frontini)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.