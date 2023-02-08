Argentina's 2022/23 soybean harvest likely lowest in 14 years due to drought

Adds details on harvest

BUENOS AIRES, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Argentina's Rosario grains exchange (BCR) on Wednesday cut its 2022/23 soybean harvest estimate to 34.5 million tonnes from the previous 37 million tonnes, which would mark the lowest production of the grain in the last 14 years.

Argentina is the world's top exporter of soybean oil and meal, but its 2022/23 crop has been hit hard by a drought that began in mid-2022.

"Unfortunately, as warned in January, the area of losses was strongly adjusted, especially in second-class soybeans," the BCR said in its monthly grains report, noting that one million of the 16 million hectares planted with soybeans will not be harvested due to the poor state of the plants.

The report's corn harvest forecast was also trimmed to 42.5 million tonnes from 45 million tonnes.

The exchange noted high levels of discouragement in the sector, as there are no significant rains forecast for the next 10 to 15 days amid a new heat wave.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Isabel Woodford and Paul Simao)

