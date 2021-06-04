US Markets

Argentina's 2021 inflation estimate inches up to 48.3% -central bank poll

Contributor
Maximilian Heath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Inflation in Argentina is expected to hit 48.3% in 2021, according to a central bank poll released on Friday, above the 47.3% forecast the previous month.

BUENOS AIRES, June 4 (Reuters) - Inflation in Argentina is expected to hit 48.3% in 2021, according to a central bank poll released on Friday, above the 47.3% forecast the previous month.

In the poll, based on a survey of 41 experts polled May 27-31, respondents slightly downgraded their gross domestic product growth estimate for this year to 6% from a projected 6.4% last month.

Latin America's No. 3 economy has been in recession since 2018 and has suffered from high inflation for years. The economic woes worsened over the last year due to COVID-19.

The economy is expected to rebound this year despite a punishing second wave of coronavirus infections that has pushed to country's death toll over 80,000.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath in Buenos Aires Writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((hugh.bronstein@thomsonreuters.com; 5411 4318 0655; Reuters Messaging: hugh.bronstein.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular