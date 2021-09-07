Argentina's 2020/21 soybean sales reach 28.9 mln tonnes - ministry

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have sold a total 28.9 million tonnes of soybeans from the 2020/21 crop, after registering sales over a seven-day period of 462,300 tonnes, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Tuesday.

The sales volume of one of Argentina's main crops lagged that of the previous season, when by this point some 30.8 million tonnes of the oilseed had been traded, the ministry said in report with data updated through Sep. 1.

The 2020/21 soy harvest in Argentina ended in June at 43.5 million tonnes, according to the Buenos Aires grains exchange, compared with 49 million tonnes in the 2019/20 season.

Soy is a major driver of export dollars needed to replenish central bank foreign currency reserves strained by a three-year recession exacerbated last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry said sales of 2020/21 corn had reached 39.2 million tonnes, 3 million tonnes more than sales registered at the same time last year. The exchange estimates 50.5 million tonnes of corn were harvested in the 2020/21 season, which finished in July.

Argentine farmers have also sold a total of 6 million tonnes of wheat for 2021/22, with the harvest starting in November. The Buenos Aires exchange has estimated the new wheat crop at 19 million tonnes.

(Reporting by Agustin Geist; Written by Maximilian Heath; Edited by Adam Jourdan and Richard Chang)

((M.Heath@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.