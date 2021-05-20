Argentina's 2020/21 soybean crop 85.4% harvested -Buenos Aires exchange

BUENOS AIRES, May 20 (Reuters) - Argentine farmers have brought in 85.4% of their 2020/21 soy crop with an average yield of 2.75 tonnes per hectare, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday, with harvesting propelled over recent weeks by good weather conditions.

The harvest so far has amounted to 38.7 million tonnes, the exchange said in its weekly crop report. The total harvest forecast was unchanged at 43 million tonnes.

"Helped by good weather conditions, the soy harvest advanced 14.8 percentage points over the last week," the exchange said.

Lack of rain has allowed harvesting machines to move swiftly over fields with no risk of getting bogged down in mud.

The country's 2020/21 corn crop has been 27.6% harvested so far, the exchange said, with the total crop estimate unchanged at 46 million tonnes. Argentina is the world's No. 3 corn exporter and No. 1 supplier of soymeal livestock feed.

The Rosario grains exchange expects this year's soy crop at 45 million tonnes and the corn harvest at 50 million tonnes.

Sowing of Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop has meanwhile begun, the Buenos Aires exchange said, with 3.5% of the 6.5 million hectares in expected planting area covered so far.

(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Marguerita Choy)

