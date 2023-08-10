Argentina YPF's profit dragged down by costs

Adds revenues and EBITDA data

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Argentina's state-run oil company YPF reported a 53% fall in its second-quarter net profit, amid higher operating costs, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Net profit for the April to June period hit $380 million.

Operating costs increased 21% year-on-year mainly due to inflation pressures and maintenance work carried out in its facilities.

Revenues for the national producer reached $4.4 billion, a 12.4% drop, YPF added.

The oil firm's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, for the quarter were down 31.8% to $1.1 billion.

Total production for the quarter jumped 2% compared to the year-earlier period, with crude oil production jumping 7%.

The company said earlier in a condensed report its net profit for the first half of the year hit 132 billion pesos ($461 million).

($1 = 286 pesos)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire and Eliana Raszewski; Editing by Isabel Woodford)

