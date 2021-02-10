US Markets

Argentina won't hike taxes on grain exports, farming chambers say

Maximilian Heath Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

Argentina's farm chambers said on Wednesday that there would not be any tax increase on farm exports or quotas imposed on sales after a key meeting with government to help defuse recent tensions in the grain producing nation.

The government, spooked by recent rising inflation, had made threats to raise export taxes or impose quotas on exports unless the farm sector helped resolve the issue of keeping domestic prices from rising too fast.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Writing Adam Jourdan)

