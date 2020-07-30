Argentina will initiate IMF talks regardless of debt deal outcome- economy minister

BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina economy minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that regardless of what happens with a debt deal the government is aiming to strike with its creditors, he will initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new program.

The Fund floated Argentina a $57 billion line of credit in 2018.

Speaking at a video conference, Guzman said striking a debt deal sooner is better for the restructuring of some $65 billion in foreign debt, but the deal must be sustainable.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Diane Craft)

