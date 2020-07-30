US Markets

Argentina will initiate IMF talks regardless of debt deal outcome- economy minister

Contributor
Adam Jourdan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian

Argentina economy minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that regardless of what happens with a debt deal the government is aiming to strike with its creditors, he will initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new program.

BUENOS AIRES, July 30 (Reuters) - Argentina economy minister Martin Guzman said on Thursday that regardless of what happens with a debt deal the government is aiming to strike with its creditors, he will initiate talks with the International Monetary Fund for a new program.

The Fund floated Argentina a $57 billion line of credit in 2018.

Speaking at a video conference, Guzman said striking a debt deal sooner is better for the restructuring of some $65 billion in foreign debt, but the deal must be sustainable.

(Reporting by Adam Jourdan, writing by Cassandra Garrison; editing by Diane Craft)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular