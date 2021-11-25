Argentina wheat crop forecast increased to 20.3 mln tonnes - exchange

Adds quote from exchange, details of harvest

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at a record 20.3 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, citing better than expected yields as the reason for increasing its previous 19.8 million tonne estimate.

The previous wheat harvest record in grains powerhouse Argentina was 19 million tonnes in the 2018/19 season, according to exchange data.

The wheat harvest started early this month, with 32.8% of the crop brought in so far, according to the exchange.

"With the advance of harvesting machines over the center of the agricultural area, the average yield increased to 2.4 tonnes per hectare. Faced with this improvement in yields obtained and expected in central and southern parts the farm belt, the crop projection increases to 20.3 million tonnes," the exchange said.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein, Editing by William Maclean and Diane Craft)

