Argentina wheat crop forecast increased to 20.3 mln tonnes - exchange

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina's 2021/22 wheat crop is expected at a record 20.3 million tonnes, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said in a report on Thursday, citing better than expected yields as the reason for increasing its previous 19.8 million tonne estimate.

The previous wheat harvest record in grains powerhouse Argentina was 19 million tonnes in the 2018/19 season, according to exchange data.

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath and Hugh Bronstein, Editing by William Maclean)

