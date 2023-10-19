News & Insights

Argentina wheat crop conditions worsened by lack of rain -grains exchange

October 19, 2023 — 04:25 pm EDT

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Almost half of Argentina's 2023/24 wheat crop is in fair to poor condition due to the lack of rainfall currently affecting core agricultural areas, the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange (BdeC) said on Thursday, a 5 percentage point hike from its previous report.

Lack of rain prompted the exchange to cut by almost 2% its estimate for the 2023/24 wheat harvest to 16.2 million metric tons earlier this month.

Argentina is a key global wheat exporter, and farmers are trying to recover from a historic drought that cut by 50% year-on-year its 2022/23 harvest.

The wheat harvest is set to start in the coming weeks and last until January.

Rains are also causing delays in corn's 2023/24 planting, which will raise the proportion of late-planted hectares, where productivity levels are lower, according to the exchange.

Argentina is the third biggest corn exporter.

