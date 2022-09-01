World Markets

Argentina VP unharmed after assailant threatens her with gun

Nicolas Misculin Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARIANA NEDELCU

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner was attacked by an unidentified assailant with a gun late on Thursday, according to local television footage, which showed she remained unharmed as no shots were fired.

The incident took place at the entrance of Fernandez de Kirchner's Buenos Aires home, where hundreds of protesters have gathered in recent days to support the former president, who is in the midst of a corruption trial.

Television footage showed that no shots were fired after a man pointed a gun at Fernandez in the middle of a crowd. Local media said that the attacker may be Brazilian.

