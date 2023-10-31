Argentina used China yuan swap to pay the IMF in October -source

By Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Argentina paid part of the $2.6 billion due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October with Chinese yuan, a person with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country completed the October payment with IMF's reserve assets, known as special-drawing rights (SDRs), and Chinese yuan from a currency swap line with Beijing, the source added.

China’s swap deal has helped Argentina work around a dearth of foreign exchange as key agriculture exports fell sharply due in part to a devastating drought.

An IMF spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Argentina had payments for around 1.98 billion SDRs in October, equivalent to almost $2.6 billion. The country had 1.4 billion SDRs as part of its reserves through end-September, according to IMF data, so it needed an additional financing source to avoid a default with the IMF as the country faces a dearth of dollars.

The move comes days before Economy Minister Sergio Massa faces far-right libertarian Javier Milei in a presidential runoff on Nov. 19.

The payment is a pile-up of October maturities from a $44 billion loan deal agreed with the fund in early 2022 to replace a failed 2018 programme by the previous administration.

This is not the first time that the country uses a currency swap line with China to pay back to the IMF.

Argentina tapped $1.1 billion equivalent of yuan in June and $1.7 billion in July to cover part of two repayments of more than $5 billion to the Fund. The country later used an IMF disbursement to repay China part of the money it borrowed.

With net international reserves in the red, Latin America's third-largest economy used the yuan in the Chinese swap to avoid going into arrears with the fund.

Argentina's central bank said earlier in October that China cleared a currency swap line totalling a freely accessible $6.5 billion, as part of a broader swap that stands at an almost $18 billion equivalent in yuan.

Argentina also faces around $700 million interest payments due on Nov. 1.

