News & Insights

US Markets

Argentina used China yuan swap to pay the IMF in October -source

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

October 31, 2023 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by Jorgelina do Rosario for Reuters ->

By Jorgelina do Rosario

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Argentina paid part of the $2.6 billion due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in October with Chinese yuan, a person with direct knowledge told Reuters on Tuesday.

The country completed the October payment with IMF's reserve assets, known as special-drawing rights (SDRs), and Chinese yuan from a currency swap line with Beijing, the source added.

China’s swap deal has helped Argentina work around a dearth of foreign exchange as key agriculture exports fell sharply due in part to a devastating drought.

An IMF spokesperson did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Argentina had payments for around 1.98 billion SDRs in October, equivalent to almost $2.6 billion. The country had 1.4 billion SDRs as part of its reserves through end-September, according to IMF data, so it needed an additional financing source to avoid a default with the IMF as the country faces a dearth of dollars.

The move comes days before Economy Minister Sergio Massa faces far-right libertarian Javier Milei in a presidential runoff on Nov. 19.

The payment is a pile-up of October maturities from a $44 billion loan deal agreed with the fund in early 2022 to replace a failed 2018 programme by the previous administration.

This is not the first time that the country uses a currency swap line with China to pay back to the IMF.

Argentina tapped $1.1 billion equivalent of yuan in June and $1.7 billion in July to cover part of two repayments of more than $5 billion to the Fund. The country later used an IMF disbursement to repay China part of the money it borrowed.

With net international reserves in the red, Latin America's third-largest economy used the yuan in the Chinese swap to avoid going into arrears with the fund.

Argentina's central bank said earlier in October that China cleared a currency swap line totalling a freely accessible $6.5 billion, as part of a broader swap that stands at an almost $18 billion equivalent in yuan.

Argentina also faces around $700 million interest payments due on Nov. 1.

(Reporting by Jorgelina do Rosario, editing by Rodrigo Campos and Josie Kao)

((jorgelina.dorosario@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.