Argentina unveils post-crisis budget with 5.5% economic rebound in 2021

By Walter Bianchi and Adam Jourdan

BUENOS AIRES, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Argentina's government is working towards a fiscal deficit of 4.5% of gross domestic product in 2021 and an economic rebound of 5.5%, according to a draft budget sent to Congress on Tuesday, as the country battles to escape recession.

The South American country, which this month emerged from default after restructuring its foreign currency bonds, is likely to see 29% inflation next year, while its peso currency is expected to fall to 102.4 per U.S. dollar by the end of 2021, according to the budget bill.

Argentina's economy is in recession for the third year in a row, with a central bank poll predicting a 12% contraction in full-year 2020. The country is still in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic, which has hit Latin American countries particularly hard.

"The budget has two central objectives: to improve and deepen production and create jobs," President Alberto Fernandez said in a public address earlier in the day.

"They are the two obsessions we have. It's what we are working toward and the budget is absolutely consistent with those objectives," the Peronist leader said.

The government's spending plan will be key as Argentina heads into talks with the International Monetary Fund to agree a new program to replace a failed $57 billion agreement struck in 2018 under former President Mauricio Macri.

Argentina's trade surplus is expected $15.01 billion next year, according to the budget document.

(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Adam Jourdan; Editing by Sandra Maler and Richard Chang)

