Argentina unofficial peso rates weaken to new record lows - traders

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's unofficial peso rates weakened to new record lows on Wednesday, traders said, despite recent government measures to bolster liquidity in the foreign exchange markets.

The so-called blue-chip swap rate weakened 2.21% to 175.5 pesos per U.S. dollar, while the black market peso dipped 1.64% to 183 pesos per dollar.

The economy ministry said on Monday it would reduce the time investors have to hold securities before being allowed to trade them, improve the liquidity of local instruments and launch a $750 million debt issuance that would reduce net financing needs in 2020-21.

(Reporting by Jorge Otaola; writing by Cassandra Garrison)

((Cassandra.Garrison@thomsonreuters.com; +54 11 5830 7443;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.