Argentina unemployment falls sharply as recovery gains pace

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's unemployment rate fell sharply to 8.2% in the third quarter of the year, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, amid a loosening of pandemic restrictions and a faster-than-expected economic recovery.

The quarterly rate compared to 11.7% in the same period of the previous year and 9.6% in the second quarter of 2021.

"We are experiencing a very strong recovery in employment, which in the third quarter was fully explained by its growth in the private sector," said Economy Minister Martín Guzmán.

"Some 422,000 jobs were created in the quarter. It is consistent with how vibrant the recovery in production and investment is," he added.

The South American grains producer, locked in $45 billion debt talks with the International Monetary Fund, has looked to spur growth after taking a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic, which saw strict lockdowns imposed in March 2020.

"The unemployment rate is lower than before the COVID crisis," the INDEC statistics agency said, referring to the 10.4% level in the first quarter of last year. "It is also below the averages of 2019 (9.8%), 2018 (9.2% ) and 2017 (8.4%)."

