US Markets

Argentina unemployment falls sharply as recovery gains pace

Contributor
Jorge Iorio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARCOS BRINDICCI

Argentina's unemployment rate fell sharply to 8.2% in the third quarter of the year, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, amid a loosening of pandemic restrictions and a faster-than-expected economic recovery.

By Jorge Iorio

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Argentina's unemployment rate fell sharply to 8.2% in the third quarter of the year, the country's official statistics agency said on Tuesday, amid a loosening of pandemic restrictions and a faster-than-expected economic recovery.

The quarterly rate compared to 11.7% in the same period of the previous year and 9.6% in the second quarter of 2021.

"We are experiencing a very strong recovery in employment, which in the third quarter was fully explained by its growth in the private sector," said Economy Minister Martín Guzmán.

"Some 422,000 jobs were created in the quarter. It is consistent with how vibrant the recovery in production and investment is," he added.

The South American grains producer, locked in $45 billion debt talks with the International Monetary Fund, has looked to spur growth after taking a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic, which saw strict lockdowns imposed in March 2020.

"The unemployment rate is lower than before the COVID crisis," the INDEC statistics agency said, referring to the 10.4% level in the first quarter of last year. "It is also below the averages of 2019 (9.8%), 2018 (9.2% ) and 2017 (8.4%)."

(Reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

((adam.jourdan@thomsonreuters.com; +54 1155446882; Reuters Messaging: adam.jourdan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular