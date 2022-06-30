Argentina truck snarl eases slightly, boosting grains flow to ports

By Maximilian Heath

BUENOS AIRES, June 30 (Reuters) - An Argentine truckers strike continued on Thursday, though eased in some key areas around the major grains hub of Rosario, helping improve the flow of grains tracks to ports, a local transport agency and grains exchanges said.

The truck driver protest over high fuel prices which started last week has threatened to paralyze grains exports during a key harvest period. Argentina is the world's top exporter of process soyoil and meal and the No. 2 for corn.

Truck numbers entering ports, however, picked up on Thursday rising some 70% versus a day earlier to over 1,500 though below normal average levels, according to the Rosario grains exchange as protesters allowed more grains cargoes to pass.

"The trucks that we had yesterday on the hard shoulder areas have been moved and the only area really with protesters is well in the south of the province," said the road safety agency in Santa Fe, the region where Rosario is located.

Rosario's inland ports are the point of departure for 80% of Argentina's agricultural exports. Most of those arrive by truck.

The head of the chamber of grain processors and exporters CIARA-CEC, Gustavo Idígoras, said the situation was not yet normalized. The chamber on Wednesday had warned exports could be hit in coming days if things didn't return to normal.

The Ministry of Transport recently on Wednesday agreed with some farm and transport bodies that were not involved in the strike an increase in grain freight prices of 25%. However the UNTRA truckers union which is protesting said it wasn't enough.

"We have many more expenses than that," UNTRA Secretary General Carlos Geneiro told Reuters.

Argentina's major farm groups have also called for a trade strike for mid-July to pressure the government to do more to resolve shortages of diesel and high fertilizer costs, which are weighing on the country's agricultural sector.

Argentina: grains truck traffic https://tmsnrt.rs/3E6QpQu

Argentina: grains truck traffic (Interactive graphic)https://tmsnrt.rs/3JuNZwp

(Reporting by Maximilian Heath; Editing by Adam Jourdan and Nick Zieminski)

