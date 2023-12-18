News & Insights

Argentina to switch benchmark interest rate to 1-day reverse repo

December 18, 2023 — 03:55 pm EST

Written by Adam Jourdan and Walter Bianchi for Reuters ->

Adds details from statement, background throughout

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Argentina's central bank on Monday said it would switch its benchmark interest rate to the overnight reverse repo rate of 100% from the previous 28-day Leliq rate at 133%, a move aimed at simplifying monetary policy amid an economic crisis.

"Starting from tomorrow, the bank's monetary policy interest rate will become the rate for one-day reverse repos, a rate that since Dec. 13 has been established at 100%," the bank said in a statement.

The move comes days after libertarian President Javier Milei took office, as South America's No. 2 economy battles inflation nearing 200%.

Economist Santiago Bausili took over the presidency of the central bank, which Milei has pledged to eventually shut down.

The bank added that it considered it "prudent" to maintain a minimum 110% interest rate for fixed-term deposits.

In terms of liquidity injections, the bank said it would continue to carry out certain operations on Treasury instruments which the bank considers appropriate.

