Argentina to resume poultry exports to EU after export halt due to bird flu

August 29, 2023 — 05:32 pm EDT

Written by Maximilian Heath for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Argentina's foreign ministry said on Tuesday it has agreed to resume poultry exports to the European Union after these were halted due to cases of bird flu in the South American nation.

Argentina registered its first bird flu in industrial poultry case in February, which led the country to halt its poultry exports worldwide.

Shipments slowly began to resume at the end of March after the Argentine government reached agreements with some countries.

Argentina's government said an EU decision was published today, "which allows poultry meat and poultry products from Argentina to re-enter the European market."

Exports to the European block, which the government said were worth some 7.8 million euros last year, will resume by Wednesday, the statement said.

Argentina exported a total 227,247 metric tons of poultry meat in 2022 for a value of around $384 million, according to official data.

