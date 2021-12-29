Argentina to raise energy rates to help cut fiscal deficit - source

By Eliana Raszewski and Nicolás Misculin

BUENOS AIRES, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Argentina has authorized an increase in electricity and natural gas rates starting in 2022, a government source and local media reported on Wednesday, in a bid to reduce public subsidies that have helped send the country's fiscal deficit higher.

Public service subsidies are one of the government's biggest expenses.

After years of recession the country is renegotiating a debt of about $45 billion with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Reducing the deficit is one of the IMF's requirements for continued support of Argentina.

In the first 11 months of 2021, Argentina's fiscal deficit was 2.1% of gross domestic product.

Electricity and gas rates will rise between 17% and 20% for most users from the beginning of 2022, said a government source, confirming information previously published by newspapers Clarin, Pagina 12 and La Nacion. Bigger users with deeper pockets will pay the biggest increases, said the source, who has direct knowledge of the plan.

"The subsidy that currently exists will be removed for users who are in a position to face full payment for energy," the source said.

Analysts already expected the crisis-prone South American grains-exporting country to have an inflation rate of about 50% next year. Energy users with the highest purchasing power would lose all the subsidies they currently receive, the source said.

No government spokesperson immediately responded to Reuters inquiries. Edenor EDN.BA and Edesur are the main private electricity distributors in the country, while Metrogas METR.BA is the largest gas distributors.

Reporting by Eliana Raszewski and Nicolas Misculin; Additional reporting by Jorge Iorio; Writing by Hugh Bronstein

