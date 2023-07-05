News & Insights

World Markets

Argentina to push July IMF debt payments to month-end -source

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

July 05, 2023 — 09:21 pm EDT

Written by Eliana Raszewski for Reuters ->

BUENOS AIRES, July 5 (Reuters) - Argentina will push loan repayments due to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in July to the end of the month, a person familiar with the matter at the Ministry of Economy said on Wednesday.

The payments total $2.6 billion for the month and include $1.3 billion due on Friday.

The cash-strapped country bundled its June payments in a similar way - as it is permitted to do - and paid partly in Chinese yuan as it suffered a shortage of dollar reserves.

Argentina struck a $44 billion loan deal with the IMF last year to replace a failed 2018 program. It is negotiating to accelerate payouts from the program and ease economic targets.

The IMF did not respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

(Reporting by Eliana Raszewski; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.