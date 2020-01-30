Argentina to present offer to bondholders second week of March- statement

BUENOS AIRES, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Argentina will make an offer to creditors for the restructuring of its public debt in the second week of March, according to a timeline of the process released by the government late on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Economy's "external public debt sustainability unit" will meet beginning the first week of February to discuss the renegotiation with financial advisers and banks, the statement said.

A mission from the International Monetary Fund, which has a $57 billion financing agreement with Argentina, will visit Buenos Aires from Feb. 12 to 14, according to the timeline. Beginning on Feb. 12, the government will present the "analysis of public debt sustainability" to Congress.

Meetings about the analysis will take place with bondholders during the third and fourth weeks of February, the statement said. The structure of the offer will be finalized in the first week of March, and presented to bondholders the next week.

The acceptance period for bondholders will expire in the third and fourth weeks of March, after which the government will announce the results in a press release and prepare the documentation for executing the offer, the statement said.

The administration of President Alberto Fernandez has said it must restructure $100 billion in sovereign debt with its creditors, including the IMF, amid a steep recession. Economy Minister Martin Guzman was in New York this week for meetings with IMF officials, which both sides called "positive." Fernandez has set a deadline of March 31 to deal with Argentina's public debt.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

